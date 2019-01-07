Road to ISE: Peerless-AV

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Q&A with Rob Meiner, Kiosk Business Unit Manager, Peerless-AV.

Q: Why ISE?

ROB MEINER: ISE is the world’s largest exhibition for AV and systems integration professionals. The show is in a prime location within Europe allowing people from numerous markets to come together to collaborate and learn from each other, expand their network, and see firsthand what manufacturers are introducing as new products for 2019. In 2018, there were over 1,200 exhibitors and over 80,000 audiovisual professionals who visited the show. This is a great opportunity for Peerless-AV to start the year on the right foot and begin talking about opportunities with integrators and how our products can make installations both easier and more successful.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

RM: I expect to see a few trends surrounding LED, projection mapping, and 8k.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

RM: I believe our Smart City Kiosk, winner of a 2019 DIGI Award, is one of the most inspiring solutions for integrators. Through this kiosk, integrators are provided with a means to think what an actual smart kiosk can do for a community and what can be integrated into the solution. It also offers a canvas to create mind-blowing content that makes residents stop and engage.

Peerless-AV's Smart City Kiosk (Image credit: Peerless-AV)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

RM: With the multitude of features offered by our Smart City Kiosk, information technology managers are given an idea of how to create compelling signage for cities and municipalities. This solution shows managers what can be done in a city and helps them develop a concept that can be further executed by integrators. It essentially put an image in their minds.

