Peerless-AV Debuts New Smart City Kiosk

The What: Peerless-AV has launched the Smart City Kiosk (KOP2549-XHB, KOP2555-XHB).

The What Else: The Smart City Kiosk includes an Xtreme High Bright Outdoor Display with 1080p resolution for a bright picture, even in direct sunlight. In addition, an optional 10-point IR touch overlay makes the kiosk interactive for all users.

Featuring a curved, modular design that blends into any city or town setup, the Smart City Kiosk offers quick access to the display for maintenance without disturbing any adjacent units. Plus, installation is easy, without the need for cranes or forklifts.

The Bottom Line: Available in 49, 55, and soon 65 inches, the Smart City Kiosk can withstand winds up to 140 mph, making it useable in any city or town for a range of applications, such as retail, government, corporate, hospitality, stadium, and university settings.