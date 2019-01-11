Road to ISE: AtlasIED

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2019.

Gina Sansivero

Q&A with Gina Sansivero, Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communication, AtlasIED.

Q: Why ISE?

GINA SANSIVERO: Over the past several years, AtlasIED has invested a good amount of resources into addressing the audio and communications market on a global scale, meeting the challenges of our commercial integration customers not just in the U.S., but in Europe and worldwide. For instance, we now have products, like the GlobalCom EN54-16 Announcement Control System, which are EN54 compliant, meeting the standards of system performance for voice alarm and life safety products in the EU.

We have stable, wide-reaching, and accessible distributors globally. Our team views ISE as a way to reinforce our brand identity globally but, more importantly, to show the future of AtlasIED product to markets that may only be aware of our legacy products. We will use ISE as an opportunity to show the world the innovation and energy of a revitalized, forward-thinking AtlasIED.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

GS: TThe thing that always stands out to me about ISE is the size and scale of the show. With more than 1,300 exhibitors and 80,000 attendees from across the world, there is nothing like it in the industry. Now, with the expansion to the Hotel Okura, ISE 2019 is a show not to be missed.

Personally, as a first-timer to the event, I’m looking forward to just soaking in the excitement of the venue, the shows and performances, opportunities to meet our dealers worldwide, and all the new technology on the show floor. It’s exciting to be part of it and to be here representing a renowned brand like AtlasIED, with technology that speaks to the latest audio trends.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

GS: Some of our newer solutions, like the SHS—our Strategically Hidden Speaker series—will provide integrators something exciting to show to their architect partners. By focusing on design-centered technology that doesn’t compromise audio quality, we've created a first-of-its-kind ceiling speaker that blends into virtually any environment, meeting the needs of any venue, and helping our dealers give architects and designers precisely what they need for the most demanding projects.

The simplicity and convenience of other new introductions, like our Z Series family of products, allows integrators to address a market segment where, perhaps, they were not as technically strong in the past. Addressing the need for all-in-one sound masking, paging, and background music in a package that is easy to install and easy to operate, the Z Series can give integrators a segue into the fast-growing and highly lucrative healthcare market. Of course, new avenues for revenue generation, especially when the products are easy to specify and install, are always inspirational!

AtlasIED Strategically Hidden Speaker (SHS)

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

GS: Aside from offering impressive aesthetics and superior audio quality for the most demanding commercial applications, AtlasIED products are designed with the technology manager in mind. Ease of use and longevity, including products that last a lifetime with minimal maintenance, are at the pinnacle of our product development roadmap. Scalability is also a key consideration, with products designed to meet the needs of various market segments, including corporate environments with rapidly changing needs. Additionally, quick, simple, and secure installation is a required part of our product engineering. We’ve got several exciting products that meet these criteria that we are showcasing at ISE, with more advancements to come in the year ahead.

AtlasIED has a lot to show in 2019, and we are excited that, along with our long-standing reputation for quality, our new energy and innovative developments will establish us a resource for the global audio and communications market.

To learn more, visit AtlasIED at Stand 6-K160 at ISE 2019.