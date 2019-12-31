Road to ISE 2020: Nureva

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

Q&A with Nancy Knowlton, CEO, Nureva.

Q: Why ISE 2020?

NANCY KNOWLTON: There are two things that make ISE a preferred event for our promotional activities. First, the scale and quality of attendees is unsurpassed. Obviously, it’s important for us to connect with our channel so that they can get an in-depth look at what’s new and how the new products fit with our existing line up. ISE is a great opportunity to hold a meeting with our distributors and key resellers in a relaxed environment prior to the show.

We’ll also connect with a range of end users—both customers and prospects. For our customers, it’s important to connect with us to learn more about what’s new and what they can expect. It’s also a perfect opportunity for us to learn more about their needs and how we can fulfill them with new innovations that we have in the pipeline or on the drawing board.

Second, the timing of ISE for new product announcements is ideal. We are able to showcase our new products early enough in the year so that both our channel and customer base have good notice about their later availability. Plans can be made for testing and deployment. There is no other show globally that offers the same opportunity and that is what has cemented the importance of ISE for us.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

NK: We expect to see a greater emphasis on deeper and tighter integration of various components to make a fully performing system. Customers want choice and that means the best-performing components from a variety of manufacturers and developers. Essentially, we are all in one big ecosystem.

We also expect to see a greater emphasis on software. While hardware will continue to be important, new functionality and innovation will be increasingly delivered from software enhancements to systems.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

NK: Integrators will be able to experience our new technology approach to audio conferencing through a live demo and hands on interactions on the show floor. Everyone knows the established technologies. Now it’s time for them to learn about what we bring to the market in terms of higher performance at a lower cost.

Designed for mid-size spaces, Nureva says its HDL300 system provides "true full-room pickup so everyone can be heard in meetings". (Image credit: Nureva)

End users are asking for our products and have been responsible for introducing them to their integrators. ISE is a great way for these casual resellers to learn more about our products and consider how they can fit within other projects.

Integrators will see a solution to the challenge of volume deployments—for hundreds and thousands of meeting spaces. Our all-in-one bar with continuous auto-calibration means installation and set up are easy for even the largest deployment.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

NK: We’ll offer live demos to give tech managers that first taste of what Microphone Mist technology can do in a wide range of their meeting and collaboration spaces.

Beyond that, tech managers will find the integrations and tools that they need to broadly deploy our products. We’ll be showcasing some of the integrations with our ecosystem, something that we are working very hard to continuously expand. We started with the companies and products that our customers have prioritized, and we are broadening out with our integration work from there.

IT managers will also get to see our device management tools that will support their broad deployment in their organizations.

There’s a lot of new functionality coming in our pipeline. We’d love to tell you more, but that’s what we’re sharing publicly at the moment.

