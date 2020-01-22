Road to ISE 2020: LG

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

(Image credit: LG)

Q&A with Bram Haans, Head of Marketing, Europe, LG

Q: Why ISE 2020?

BRAM HAANS: At LG, we want to seize every opportunity to connect with our customers and demonstrate our latest solutions. ISE is a great platform for introducing attendees from across every industry to our latest display technology, and showcase solutions suited to their specific needs. Our partners from all over the world travel to ISE to get a hands-on experience of our extensive range of signage, commercial TVs and monitors.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

BH: At ISE 2020, we expect to see more in the ongoing shift towards specific customer applications and integrated end-customer solutions. Our partners have found new applications for commercial displays, and we’re excited to show how our solutions can be customized to meet a range of requirements. The technological advancements we will demonstrate at ISE 2020 can spur these usages even further with solutions that offer higher performance, more flexibility and inter-product synergy.

Transparent LED is a recently released LG product. (Image credit: LG)

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

BH: Integrators benefit from LG’s product expertise and support for their operation. Our solutions are designed with our valued partners in mind. Moreover, our global network of sales, R&D and service centers prove they can rely on LG’s long-standing commitment to service in their industry.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

BH: Being in dialogue with key players has allowed LG to bring solutions to market that meet their specific needs. Tech managers feel recognized and understood by us, our services and the products we offer. They know they can rely on our industry knowledge so they can adjust to the latest market demands, while at the same time being prepared for future trends.

