­LED Fine Pixel Pitch Video Displays Using Surface Mounted Devices (SMD) Bulbs Have Hit the Wall

The Surface Mounted Devices (SMD) manufacturing process encapsulates one red chip, one green chip, and one blue chip into a small bulb/cup, which are then mechanically (as opposed to manually) soldered directly to the PCB board in a four-step process.

SMD has permitted the evolution of much smaller pixel pitches than Dual Inline Package (DIP) LED displays as the SMD bulbs relative to the DIP chips are much smaller and therefore allow for more LEDs to be applied in an identical area. The SMD process has allowed for excellent results in pixel pitches from P6 - P1.25.

However, SMD fine pixel pitch displays are not reliable below P1 pixel pitch and here’s why:

SMD is a four-step manufacturing process.

The SMD structure has many welding points, and, thus, many possible failure points relative to the Chip-On-Board (COB)manufacturing process—100ppm versus 10/ppm.

The bulbs that are affixed to the PCB cannot create a perfectly flat surface.

If Glue-On-Board (epoxy resin) is used to encapsulate the SMD bulbs, a perfectly flat surface is not attainable, however COB- Chip-On-Board Technology can create a perfectly flat surface.

The major issue that SMD has run into, regardless of what certain manufacturers maintain, SMD 0808 and the 4-in-1 mini process —both vital to achieving SMD pixel pitches below P 1— are unreliable and not stable . Vanguard refuses to import SMD pixel pitches below P1.

The Chip-On-Board (COB) manufacturing process allows for LED displays that are exceptionally stable and reliable for pixel pitches below P1. Vanguard will be showing a P0.93 at InfoComm 2019. We are presently working on a P0.725.

Vanguard’s Axion Fine Pixel Pitch Series, which won Best in Show at InfoComm 2018, has many outstanding features including:

Full front serviceableability

No external jumpers on the rear, making the

cabinet ideal for wall mounting

Gold wired LEDs

Universally used Novastar or Colorlight operating systems

No internal cables

At only 2.28-inches deep, Axion cabinets are designed for wall mounting or can be recessed into a wall and meet ADA requirements

Pre-threaded mounting locations make installation simple

Magnetic LED modules make module replacement quick and easy

Vanguard LED Displays offer a five-year warranty and five percent spare parts

TAA approved and can be used for government installations

IC drivers allow for customizable refresh and scan rates

Receiving cards allow for custom gray-scale levels from 14-18 bit

Redundant power and data configurations are available

No internal ribbon cables. There is a single cable-less PCB connection for data and power

90-degree angle cabinets options available

Seam brightness compensation is standard

840hz refresh rate

Resin encapsulation available creating impact-, water-, and moisture-resistant modules.

Half-size cabinets are available, allowing for closer approximation to desired measurements

Smart module data retention. The display modules are hot swappable and do not need recalibration or reconfiguration after being serviced or swapped

Superb color and brightness uniformity

DC-DC Remote Power Supply

Low latency available—reduction from 4 frames to .5 frames

