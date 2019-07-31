LED Display Setup in 3 Easy Steps—in Under 3 Hours

If you’ve ever witnessed or been part of the team of AV installers assembling and mounting an LED tile display, you know it can be an arduous process. Not only does each panel need to align perfectly and interconnect—each LED tile has to be calibrated to ensure a seamless and consistent image.

How long would you estimate it would take to install a 130-inch (diagonal) display with 144 LED tiles? Two days? Three days?

The Differentiator

Making its official U.S. debut at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando in June, Optoma’s FHDQ130 QUAD LED All-In-One, 130-inch diagonal (114" x 65.3"), 1080p, 1.5mm pixel pitch display can be set up from its meticulously packed flight case and be ready for viewing in under three hours—and in just three easy steps.

Step 1: Connect the two display sections. The two sections contain the preassembled panels, integrated image processor and media player, connectivity panel integrated into the frame, and one power cable.

Step 2: Mount the display on the wall (or onto the optional motorized stand)

Step 3: Apply LED tiles, plug the power cord into an outlet and enjoy your content.

“With this product, we've removed the complexity of a traditional LED tile display, said Jon Grodem, senior director strategy and planning at Optoma Technology. “Absolutely everything is built into the QUAD LED when you receive it.”

Where the Magic Happens

Before a customer’s FHDQ130 QUAD LED All-In-One leaves the Optoma factory, all the heavy lifting has been done. The 130-inch display comprises 144 individual LED display tiles.

“We put those panels together here,” said Brian Soto, head of product management at Optoma Technology. “The LED tiles make the magic happen. These are pre-calibrated in our factory and they are soft-tested so when the customer receives it, all the RGB colors including the white peak are even.”

The preassembled QUAD LED display arrives in a flight case on wheels. “Inside there are two panels which are the base for all 144 of the LED tiles,” said Soto. “All they need to do is take the panels out, join the two panels together, and mount it. Once mounted, they just need to place each tile on the correct position. That whole process takes no more than three hours. This is what makes the QUAD LED so special.”

Contrast this with a traditional modular system where every panel and LED display tile arrive separated. The integrator needs to assemble each and daisy chain cables, align and calibrate the tiles, add external processing and a media player.

“With this solution, we’ve integrated all the elements together and just have one power cable out of the panel,” said Soto. “The user is able to connect their laptops or PCs with a single HDMI cable.”

Designed for Mobility

Nobody in their right mind would think of placing a 130-inch tiled LED display on a motorized cart and move it around a building. Think again.

You can either mount the QUAD LED in a permanent installation or mount it on the optional motorized stand from Optoma. “All you need is the power on the other end,” said Grodem.

Having the ability to move the massive 130-inch display to where it is needed and maximize usage makes it even more attractive for higher education, corporate, houses of worship, rental and staging, and retail. “This flexibility that has not been seen in the LED tile market,” said Grodem, making the mobile component another key differentiator of the QUAD LED.

What about alignment of all those LED tiles while moving the display from room-to-room? “We've rolled it from one end of our building to the other,” said Grodem. “We were using it in our big conference room, then we took it down to the lab for testing and then back to the conference room.” No misalignment. “That's the beauty—every tile stays in the same position because the back panel is strong,” added Soto.

Adding to the mobility value is the built-in media player. “You can use it in the digital signage market without the need to have a direct input source connected to the panel,” Soto said. End users can wirelessly control the signage content through a smartphone or mobile device. “That is very practical.”

Snapshot

Wide Viewing Angle: Smooth screen surface and 170° wide viewing angle with robust 4-in-1 SMD LED

Simple Setup: 3-step installation process that takes hours instead of days

Optimized Image: Out-of-the-box image quality with 1.5mm pixel pitch and pre-calibration

Smartphone Control: Easy control and configuration via Control Q app for mobile devices

QUAD Pixel Technology: Quad pixel design with advanced contrast boosting for darker black levels and brighter whites

Integrated Scaler: HQUltra 4K image processing technology delivers lightning-fast switching and sharp scaling

This article was sponsored by Optoma Corporation.