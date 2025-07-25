Detroit Country Day School Unveiled Its Virtual Production Studio Powered by Tessera

Brompton Technology's LED processing solutions are at the heart of a recently installed virtual production studio at Detroit Country Day School. The private, independent, co-educational school in Michigan is known for its innovative approach to liberal arts education.

[Brave New Vision]

The new innovative facility features a rack-mounted 4K Tessera SX40 LED video processor and two Tessera XD 10G data distribution units, powering a 26x8-foot INFiLED DBmk2 1.9mm pixel pitch LED volume. The system runs at a 4K resolution (3840x2160) and is already transforming educational experiences across grade levels.

“When we started researching the leaders in LED technology, Brompton rose to the top,” explained Mike Medvinsky, creative technologist at Detroit Country Day School. “All the major concerts and video production studios are run through Brompton, so they were our first choice.”

The xR Studio is part of a larger complex called 'The Studios' which includes a vodcasting studio and VR lab. The donor-led project represents a significant advancement in PreK-12 educational technology and creates opportunities for students to engage with professional-level production tools.

(Image credit: Brompton technology)

The Brompton Tessera LED processing platform offers critical features that have proven invaluable to the school's workflow. “One thing we use often is the color shaping in the Tessera software, fine-tuning the color in the studios with the color through the in-camera lighting,” noted Medvinsky. “It really helps when we can fine-tune the saturation or the gamma using the curves in the software itself to match what's in the studio.

“The OSCA (On-Screen Color Adjustment) feature in the software is fantastic when we're trying to edit something in real time, and being able to adjust the nits in the software is also useful," he continued. "We're really trying to match the analog color with the digital color, and the Tessera software has really helped fine-tune those capabilities.”

The installation came with comprehensive support from Brompton Technology, including on-site calibration and training. The studio's technical infrastructure, designed in collaboration with 4Wall Entertainment as the integration partner, includes a RED camera with Mo-Sys tracking system and Disguise media servers that work seamlessly with the Brompton LED processors.

(Image credit: Brompton technology)

“When the 1.9mm pixel pitch INFiLED tiles were installed, there was an instant difference in the quality of the LED assets that we were putting on the volume. Firstly, through the eye, and then through the camera. It made such a difference,” said Medvinsky.

The xR Studio is already being utilized across the curriculum, with students as young as prekindergarten creating content while learning about virtual production workflows. In one recent project, an 11th-grade student created a documentary about the Detroit riots of the late 1960s using the studio's virtual production capabilities.

Looking ahead, the school plans to further expand the system's potential, and is considering adding an LED floor within the next year or so to take full advantage of the space’s xR capabilities.

Will Jennings, senior project manager, who led both the design and installation on behalf of 4Wall, reflects on the system’s versatility. “The INFiLED tile with Brompton LED processing is a dynamic combination, creating gorgeous visuals in person, but more importantly, looks incredible on camera,” he said. “During the design process, we focused not only on how the tools will go together, but how to put full control in the hands of the volume operators. Brompton’s reliability and advanced feature set make it as obvious a choice in classrooms as it is on the set of a feature film.”

“We are incredibly proud to see our Tessera LED processing technology, alongside INFiLED’s display innovations and 4Wall’s expert integration, enabling the next generation of visual storytellers at Detroit Country Day School,” concluded Webster Moyle, technical sales manager at Brompton. “This installation represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking application of our technology that we love to support. Seeing students as young as prekindergarten engaging with professional-grade virtual production tools that are identical to those used in major Hollywood productions and concert tours is truly inspiring. We're committed to continuing our support of educational initiatives like this, that bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry-standard technology.”