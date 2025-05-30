Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Goes Immersive with Absen

Absen has collaborated with with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (IMSM) on a transformative renovation project that redefines the visitor experience through immersive visual storytelling. As part of the museum’s modernization, Absen’s NX Series LED displays were installed to bring over a century of racing history to life.

[Gentlemen, Start Your Officiating]

To ensure a reliable installation, Absen partnered with Draper. Draper’s professional-grade LED mounting systems provided the structural precision and clean aesthetic needed to support the NX Series displays throughout the museum’s high-traffic exhibit areas.

The result is a dynamic visual environment where archival race footage, interactive content, and real-time data elevate the visitor experience and deepen engagement with the museum’s rich legacy.

You can go behind the scenes with a look in the video below.

Absen Illuminates the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum with NX Series LED Displays - YouTube Watch On