Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Goes Immersive with Absen

By ( AV Network ) published

Museum enhances visitor experience with NX Series LED displays, showcasing over 100 years of racing history in interactive detail.

The Indianapolis Speedway Museum with an interactive racecar room surrounding cars with immersive displays.
(Image credit: Absen)

Absen has collaborated with with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (IMSM) on a transformative renovation project that redefines the visitor experience through immersive visual storytelling. As part of the museum’s modernization, Absen’s NX Series LED displays were installed to bring over a century of racing history to life.

To ensure a reliable installation, Absen partnered with Draper. Draper’s professional-grade LED mounting systems provided the structural precision and clean aesthetic needed to support the NX Series displays throughout the museum’s high-traffic exhibit areas.

The result is a dynamic visual environment where archival race footage, interactive content, and real-time data elevate the visitor experience and deepen engagement with the museum’s rich legacy.

You can go behind the scenes with a look in the video below.

