Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Goes Immersive with Absen

Absen has collaborated with with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum (IMSM) on a transformative renovation project that redefines the visitor experience through immersive visual storytelling. As part of the museum’s modernization, Absen’s NX Series LED displays were installed to bring over a century of racing history to life.
[Gentlemen, Start Your Officiating]
To ensure a reliable installation, Absen partnered with Draper. Draper’s professional-grade LED mounting systems provided the structural precision and clean aesthetic needed to support the NX Series displays throughout the museum’s high-traffic exhibit areas.
The result is a dynamic visual environment where archival race footage, interactive content, and real-time data elevate the visitor experience and deepen engagement with the museum’s rich legacy.
You can go behind the scenes with a look in the video below.