Igniting a Talent Explosion

Dear #AVTweeps,

Thank you for your interest, enthusiasm, and patience while we’ve been working on back-end Ignite initiatives over the past year. Thanks as well to everyone who participated in Ignite events like the Drunk Unkles concert at InfoComm and the Ignite golf tournaments in Minneapolis and Atlanta. The money we raised has been put to good use!

We have a lot to report, including the launch of the Ignite Pilot Internship program with 12 participating organizations. To all who joined in this endeavor: thank you for making it a resounding success! We received excellent feedback from participants and made tremendous progress toward creating a national recruitment pipeline.

Second, we’ve been working on updating all Ignite marketing materials, including a new presentation and collateral, which will be available shortly. We are also participating at STEM and technical education career events, as well as planning our own Ignite events for 2019 (stay tuned for more on that one!).

And here’s the most exciting news: We are officially launching a new Ignite website at BLC 2019! This will be your portal and hub for everything related to AV talent management and recruitment. We’ll be sending out newsletters to keep you up to speed on all things Ignite, so keep an eye on your inbox.

Are you Ambassador Material?

If you’re already an Ambassador, or interested in becoming one, we’d like to get more information from you so we can tailor the program to your needs. Just fill out this short form to get the ball rolling. You can also visit the Ignite page at the NSCA website to learn more about the Ambassador program.

One last thing: If you know of anyone else—within or outside your organization—who’d like to get involved in the Ignite movement, please direct them to either dive in and learn about us or just jump on board!