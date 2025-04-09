Tech Perspectives: Adapt or Fade Away

The world of AV integration isn’t what it used to be. A casual conversation I had with industry folks over the past few days only reinforced what’s been clear for some time: The landscape is shifting, and not everyone is keeping up.

The number of AV integrators is shrinking, either merging into larger companies or disappearing altogether. And while the reasons vary, a big one is simple: resistance to change. The industry has long been comfortable with the status quo, but comfort zones don’t last forever.

Years ago, many of us warned that a pivot was necessary. But much like Aesop’s The Ant and the Grasshopper, too many were focused on making easy money while ignoring the need to evolve. Now winter has come, and those who didn’t prepare are struggling.

Rose-Colored Glasses

If you’ve been following industry reports from AVIXA, you might think everything is fine. Their projections predict nearly $100 billion in growth over the next five years, with messaging that makes it sound like there’s nothing but blue skies ahead. And for some integrators, that's absolutely true.

Here’s the problem: That kind of messaging doesn’t help integrators who need to make hard decisions. AVIXA has spent years telling everyone how great business is, how much revenue is coming, and how AV is the future. While the numbers back their forecasts, the part of the message I believe they needed to hit harder was highlighting the risks of complacency and encouraging companies to evolve.

While so many industry experts have viewed our industry through rose-colored glasses, they've missed a critical point: The industry is changing, and not everyone will survive that change. Growth isn’t evenly distributed; it’s going to companies that understand IT, software, and automation, not just the old-school integrators still focused on project-based hardware sales.

Part of the problem is also that the AV industry prides itself on its technical expertise, but its approach to professional certification remains largely insular. Rather than promoting its standards and credentials to external stakeholders—such as architects, general contractors, and building owners—the industry focuses on certifying its own members.

This inward-looking approach limits the perceived value of AV credentials outside the industry, making it harder for AV professionals to gain the recognition they deserve in larger construction and technology projects. If those outside the AV world understood how certification establishes expertise, it could elevate the industry’s standing and ensure AV specialists are involved earlier in key decision-making processes.

Outward Advocacy

Other industries have taken a different approach, ensuring their credentials and expertise are well-known beyond their immediate membership. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), for instance, actively lobbies Congress on behalf of its members, influencing regulations and promoting the value of its industry to a much wider audience. Similarly, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) ensures that fire safety standards are understood and mandated across industries, making their certifications a requirement in many projects.

Growth isn’t evenly distributed; it’s going to companies that understand IT, software, and automation.

By advocating beyond their own ranks, these organizations have elevated their industries, making certification not just an internal benchmark but an external necessity. Wouldn't it have been nice if someone had been lobbying for us as wireless microphone frequencies started to disappear?

The AV industry could benefit from a similar outward-facing advocacy group, one that doesn’t just focus on certifying those already in AV but also educates and influences the broader ecosystem in which AV operates. A dedicated effort to integrate AV expertise into construction, technology, and facility planning standards could transform the way the industry is perceived. Rather than being an afterthought in major projects, AV could be recognized as a core discipline with clear, widely accepted professional standards.

For this to happen, a major shift in approach is needed, one that actively champions AV’s role outside its own walls and ensuring that architects, project managers, and business leaders understand what AV professionals bring to the table. Until then, AV credentials will remain largely an internal affair—respected within the industry but overlooked by those who ultimately control budgets and project scopes.

Trusted Advisor Role

One of the biggest changes in AV today is that integrators need to recognize when they’re not needed. Plenty of room systems now "just work" right out of the box, and rather than resisting this reality with FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) messaging, integrators should have embraced it. The opportunity was there to become true, trusted advisors, the ones who tell customers when a simpler, more cost-effective solution makes sense. The best firms now do exactly that.

Back when I worked for an integrator, I argued that when a customer called asking for two flat-panel displays, we shouldn’t just take the order. We should dig deeper, ask why they need them. Is it for digital signage, videoconferencing, some other networked application?

Too often, the industry just sold whatever was asked for, no questions asked. That kind of transactional thinking doesn’t work in a world where AV, IT, and digital experiences are blending into one. Consider the top integrators today—it’s a far shorter list, and the most successful ones are deeply engaged in IT, video, system management, and more. They’re not just box-pushers, they’re solution providers.

Back to the Future

And if you think things are stabilizing, think again. AI-driven systems are now capable of performing room checks and fixing issues without human intervention. That’s not some distant future—it’s happening now. If you’re an integrator and you’re not familiar with the startup doing that, well, that's a problem.

I'll give you a hint—check out NetSpeek. It won a ton of awards at ISE earlier this year. Full disclosure: I was an early advisor to the startup. Having said that, give it a look and make your own decisions.

Whether you love them or hate them, this is your warning that AI management is coming. What is your firm doing to prepare for that change?

The future of AV integration isn’t about clinging to old ways, it’s about adapting. Learning IT, networking, programming, and automation is no longer optional. The best integrators aren’t just surviving change, they’re using it to their advantage. The question is, will you?