BLC 2019 Keynotes Announced

The NSCA has announced the 2019 keynotes for its 21st annual Business and Leadership Conference (BLC). The conference will be held Feb. 27 through March 1 in Tampa, FL.

“The speaker lineup this year is phenomenal,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “Every single person we've invited to speak will impact attendees in their own unique ways. We're hitting on the major pain points and concerns we hear about from integrators, helping them turn team members into top performers, and creating new growth opportunities.”

Below is a quick overview of the 2019 keynotes.

Next-Level Leadership: Managing Breakthrough Performance in the New Economy

Presented by Ryan Estis

In this session, attendees will learn about actionable insights they can immediately leverage to drive productivity and performance while embracing and leading change.

Looking through Your Customer’s Lens

Presented by Dennis Snow

This keynotes gives attendees a look at the strategic tools they need to raise the bar of service throughout their organizations, resulting in “walk-through-fire” customer loyalty. The presentation will include four specific strategies to wow customers every time.

How to Create Disruptive Innovations (and How to Keep Them from Disrupting You!)

Presented by David Ricketts

Ricketts will show attendees how to be the one to create disruptive innovation—and how to make sure no one disrupts them and their organizations along the way.

Tragedy, Courage, Perseverance, and Advocacy

Presented by Michele Gay

A mother who lost her daughter during the mass shooting incident at Sandy Hook Elementary shares her story of unthinkable tragedy and personal loss. Attendees will not only hear her story, but also learn how school security has transformed since the shooting—and how the pro AV industry can help support schools in their journeys to protect students and staff.

High-Touch Leadership for a High-Tech World

Presented by Tim Sanders

During this keynote, attendees will discover how to develop the leadership, culture, and environment necessary to execute a successful teamwork approach.

The New Performance Culture

Presented by Colleen Francis

Attendees will find out what it takes to create a culture where everyone is a top performer, and where leaders create, nurture, and leverage team success.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.nsca.org/blc/