DSE Diaries: Synnex

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, Synnex Corporation.

Sandi Stambaugh

Why DSE?

SS: Digital Signage Expo is the premier event completely focused on the digital signage market. The trainings, break outs, product showcases, and networking opportunities at DSE allow Synnex VisualSolv to stay connected, engaged, and “in the know” in the ever-changing digital signage market. DSE attendance and participation is a must if we expect to support our integrator community in the best possible way.

What will you focus on at the show?

SS: Synnex VisualSolv will have around 15 team members at the Digital Signage Expo this year. Our primary focus is to meet with our partners, attend trainings and seminars, and learn more about new and upcoming trends in the market.



What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

SS: The hottest trend we are seeing right now, and that we expect to see more of at DSE this year, is the expansion of the fully connected digital experience including cloud, mobility, IoT, and analytics. From a product standpoint, we are excited to see more advances in the direct-view LED space along with the expansion of the outdoor and kiosk markets.

To learn more, look to connect with Synnex team members on the show floor at DSE 2019.

BONUS: DSE is giving our readers a discount for the 2019 show! Integrators and end users can use code "SCNDSE" for 15% off conference packages. Click here to register.