DSE Diaries: Navori

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with Jeffrey Weitzman, Managing Director, Navori.

Why DSE?

JW: Digital Signage Expo has historically been a great show for Navori. Many of our partners and target customers attend. While the show seems to have grown smaller from an exhibitor perspective, it has also become more precise. We are certain that attendees who walk the floor are looking for digital signage products and digital signage software. We can speak and meet with people who know what they want, and have relevant, practical conversations that ultimately leads to real business and strong solutions.

What will you focus on at the show?

JW: Navori will capture the trend of everything that is smart in digital signage today. By smart, we mean taking all the information that is available across the different verticals we sell into. It can be as simple as weather, and rise to more sophisticated needs such as audience analytics, inventory tracking, room scheduling, and emergency notification. Content moving forward will be dynamic and responsive as opposed to having to be pre planned and scheduled.

At DSE, Navori will unveil new rules-based conditional content triggering capabilities within its QL2 digital signage software.

We want to empower the customer to use all data that is available and have the ability to make sure the tight content plays at the right time for the right audience.. This shouldn’t require extra programming or complexity for the end user. We want to make digital signage easy to control and manage, and ensure that it is 100-percent built into the software. This includes our new conditional triggering capabilities, which will analyze data sets and respond with relevant content. It is no longer about scheduled playlists; it’s about delivering content that is based on what’s happening in real world.

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

JW: We will continue to see a big push for system-on-a-chip (SoC) displays. Navori is fully interoperable on all relevant hardware and operating systems. We will launch our LG WebOS player, which joins our Android 4K and Samsung Tizen players. We also have strong relationships with Phillips and Sharp, for example. We will continue to strengthen all of these relationships and innovate.

To learn more, check out Navori in Booth 2809 at DSE 2019.