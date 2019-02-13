DSE Diaries: Carousel Digital Signage

In our series of #DSEDiaries, we're talking with Digital Signage Expo (DSE) exhibitors about the innovations and trends they expect to see at the 2019 show.

Q&A with JJ Parker, CEO, Carousel Digital Signage.

JJ Parker

Why DSE?

JP: DSE is a great place for us to connect with existing customers and showcase our products to new customers. The show allows customers to evaluate the broad variety of digital signage offerings on the market, and compare them in the same place.

What will you focus on at the show?

JP: We will focus on our new Carousel Cloud product, showing customers how to keep their digital signage content fresh and networks dynamic. While Carousel Cloud offers all the benefits of a SaaS model—lower costs, lighter infrastructure, minimal maintenance—we’ll demonstrate how bringing Carousel Cloud together with Apple TV devices for content playout further strengthens the value proposition for our customers, especially in education and corporate facilities. We will also communicate how Carousel Digital Signage, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise, can help organizations deliver content that is always up-to-date for classrooms, conference rooms, and common areas, with exceptional ease of use and management.



Carousel Cloud

What is the hottest trend you expect to see at DSE 2019?

JP: I expect the main trend at DSE will be a focus on administration, up-time, and total cost of ownership of signage networks. As digital signage networks expand, the 'care and feeding' effort and costs escalate. Since keeping content up to date and relevant is one of the most critical components of the digital signage network, we should see new tools come to market that make this part of the job easier.

To learn more, check out Carousel Digital Signage in Booth 2627 at DSE 2019.

BONUS: DSE is giving our readers a discount for the 2019 show! Integrators and end users can use code "SCNDSE" for 15% off conference packages. Click here to register.