AV Network Tech Talk — August 2022

In the latest edition of AV Network’s Tech Talk, AV Nation’s Tim Albright catches up with Ashly Audio’s Bob Tamburri to discuss the latest innovations from the company, including the FX Series amplifiers, which feature wireless connectivity and intelligent DSP, the recent upgrades to Ashly’s AW Series speakers, and more.

About Ashly

Ashly Audio was founded in 1974 by Billy Thompson, a maverick engineer who inspired a group of friends to redirect their talents for sound engineering toward the manufacturing of durable, affordable, and above-all innovative pro audio. We’re still in the city where we began, scenic Webster, New York, near Rochester. And many of our employees have been with us for 30 or more years!

Ashly was quick to recognize early on that there was much more to sound quality than standardized coding and fancy filtering algorithms. It was Thompson’s passion for designing and building these components, his commitment to focusing on functionality, musicality — and most of all reliability — that cemented Ashly’s enduring legacy in live sound and fixed systems.

We have kept up with the times, fully exploiting digital signal processing, DSP software, networking, iPad® control, and Dante® to provide truly state-of-the-art equipment.

But whether it’s a 3000-watt power amp or a digital matrix processor, one thing has always remained constant: our sheer, bullet-proof reliability. Few other companies can claim that their amplifiers and analog gear are still in active operation after 30 or 40 years. We can. Occasionally one comes in for new capacitors and a thorough cleaning.

Which brings us to another Ashly plus: We provide a level of service that our competitors can only dream of. You will never get told that “we don’t make parts for that model anymore.” We support our customers like no other manufacturer. Try us and see!