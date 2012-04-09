Reflections and Predictions for InfoComm '12 by Christopher Maione

I’ve enjoyed writing for AV Technology Magazine for nearly two years and I would like to thank them and particularly the editor, Margot Douaihy, for providing me the opportunity to contribute. It has been a wonderful platform to share my thoughts, opinions, and technical expertise on a variety of topics. It has also been an amazing journey into a world that was fairly new to me (blogging), but that has given me the chance to explore and communicate industry insights from my vantage point of 28-plus years in AV and IT.

Blogging was new to me. I had written before—mostly articles and technical white papers—so the concept of blog posts was refreshing. I was given the opportunity to write about whatever I felt was timely or saw as an important trend in the AV industry. When my blogs started getting “ranked” on the monthly email blast and I made the top 10, I was as excited like the kid who just received a gold star in elementary school. At one point three of my blogs made the top 10 including the #1 spot. Sweet. I think my mom was posting them on the refrigerator at home.

Throughout the AV industry we have certainly faced our share of changes over the years, whether it is evolving technologies, mergers between companies, the changing of the guard for industry organizations, the analog sunset, the integration of our equipment with building systems, the rise of the iPad or the convergence of AV and IT. Whether accepted willingly or reluctantly each of these changes presented themselves and took place and in doing so enabled growth and movement in a market and an industry that is all about innovation. Change IS good….however, being prepared for it is even better.

To my AVT blog followers, thank you for your support and your feedback and for being part of an industry that I still get excited about every day.

So for this blog I thought I would provide a recap of my work, which represents my thoughts, insight, hindsight and to some extent my predictions. I hope that through my blogs I have been able to provide you with information or a new way of looking at things that has helped you “change” in some way and perhaps build stronger opportunities and business for yourself and for the companies that you work with.

Below in chronological order is a list of my blogs for your use and enjoyment.

AV Meets the IPad

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/72236.aspx

AV Touch Panels are Out of Control

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/71198.aspx

How CES 2012 Will Influence Commercial AV

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/69706.aspx

Where are we going in AV in 2012?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/69208.aspx

2011 AV Review

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/69118.aspx

AV Project Process: No Shades of Gray Allowed

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/68100.aspx

As AV and IT Collide, What Are We Worth?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/67110.aspx

AV – Sometimes it’s Just Inconsistent Nonsense

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/66796.aspx

Impressive Women in AV

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/65786.aspx

Streamlined Classroom AV Systems

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/64934.aspx

Are You Ready for AV Week – Take Out the AV Garbage

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/64860.aspx

Daily Room Checkout 101 – An End-User FlyBy Course

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/63880.aspx

AV Groups in an IT World – How to Survive & Grow

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/63390.aspx

Why Does UC Matter to Tech Managers?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/63302.aspx

Will the AV Industry Be Overrun?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/61230.aspx

InfoComm 2011 Review – Was it The Center of IT All?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=60698

Christie Digital – This Company Really Knows How to Make Video Projectors

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=60406

AV System Energy Conservation

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=59130

IT Groups Want to “Own” the AV Departments – Good Luck

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/58352.aspx

InfoComm 2011, Here We Come

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/57944.aspx

Analog Sunset – Did We Forget About Audio?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=56970

AV Department – You Will Likely Be Working For IT, If You Aren’t Already

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/56254.aspx

How is the End-User – Distributor Relationship Changing?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/55486.aspx

The AV Industry is due for a change

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=54596

Digital Video Pain – You Are Not Alone

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/53238.aspx

The Top CES Products with Commercial Promise

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/53104.aspx

Post-CES Wrap: 3D’s Real World Impact

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/52876.aspx

CES … coming soon. A peek into the future of commercial AV…

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/51890.aspx

Help Wanted – Architect with AV Technology Savvy

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/51776.aspx

STEP – Should we step lightly at first?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/51206.aspx

AV Equipment Manufacturers: PLEASE STAND BY

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/50790.aspx

Will the real Project Manager please stand up?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/50138.aspx

The AV Project Process: Two Methods

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/49908.aspx

The Ramifications of Crestron DigitalMedia

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/49468.aspx

Are Personal Electronics Changing AV?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/48384.aspx

Do You Get II?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/47618.aspx

AV Done Properly

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blogArticle.aspx?id=47026

Will AV Systems Become a Commodity?

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/46178.aspx

The Conflicting World of Intellectual Property

http://avtechnologyonline.com/blog/45864.aspx

Now let me break out the AV crystal ball, and tell you what I see for InfoComm 2012:

1. Extron will not have a booth or throw the Extron Bash. (Who could have predicted this?)

2. Cisco will have a larger booth and presence and continue to make inroads into the AV industry.

3. The term “Telepresence” will appear (incorrectly) on any videoconferencing product.

4. iPad apps will continue to proliferate everywhere.

5. AMX will have a strong presence and push for their Enova line of Digital Media Switchers

6. Gary Kaye will Rant, Rave, Tweet, FB, Video and social media us to till we say “Drunk Unkles”

6. Commercial AV products will be revealed for interfacing an iPad to an AV system.

7. My accredited training session ISO10 “Managing Multiple AV Facilities on Wed June 13 will be a huge success (as it has been for the past three years).

See you in Vegas!

Christopher Maione, CTS-D, is president of Christopher Maione Associates, a firm specializing in all aspects of AV business, technologies, emerging trends and marketing strategy. Christopher serves as an InfoComm Adjunct Faculty, Approved CTS RU Provider and sits on several AV standards committees.

Email:cmaione@chrismaione.com

Twitter:CMAav

Facebook:Christopher Maione Associates