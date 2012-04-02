Manufacturers Threaten Our Ability to Comparison Shop by IMCCA

I attend a lot of industry trade shows and conferences. Their value is unparalleled to me, both as an end user for most of my career and a technology consultant now. There is however a disturbing recent trend of some manufacturers deciding to skip very useful industry trade conferences.

They provide reasons such as cost, ROI, bad time of the year, etc. However, the reality is these firms have reached a point in their growth where they feel they no longer need to offer their customers information when it is in comparison to other firms. Their business strategists (or their egos) tell them it’s their ball, and if they can’t control everything about the event then they won’t play. These manufacturers evoke images of “spoiled children.” For the sake of this discussion, let’s call them that.

Read the entire blog by IMMCA's David Danto at imcca.org