The Week's Top 5 Videoconferencing Developments by AVT Staff

What is the Size of the Global Video Conferencing Industry?

Reportlinker.com announces that a new market research report is available in its catalog: Global Video Conferencing Industry. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Video Conferencing in U.S. millions of dollars.

TripIt debuts Kindle Fire apps and videoconferencing appointments.

TripIt launched a couple of Kindle Fire apps and separately now can include certain video conferencing appointments in your travel itinerary.

How Avaya Is Embracing Social, Consumerization Trends

The idea is to use a directory of social profile pictures to quickly assemble the group of people you want to talk with, without fussing with conference call codes of videoconferencing complexities.

ATIS Launches Telepresence Interoperability Initiative

via Atis.org — ATIS recently launched an initiative to validate the concept of inter-provider, multi-platform telepresence services and develop use-case studies surrounding the technology that encompasses high-quality videoconferencing.

AGT Launches a Mobile Video Conferencing Strategy That Redefines How Unified ...

Applied Global Technologies (AGT) is announcing the release of its new website that includes mobilevideo conferencing and Unified Communications research vital to Video & UC Managers, IT Directors, and Department Heads.