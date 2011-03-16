Intelix Relocates to New Facility

Intelix has relocated to a larger, state-of-the-art facility. Effective immediately, Intelix’s new address is:
- 8001 Terrace Ave.
- Suite 201
- Middleton, WI 53562
- “Our previous location stymied growth,” said Intelix human relations manager, Maggie Ellison. “We continue to add staff and we anticipate growing our employee base by at least 15 percent in the next six months. Our new facility will allow for growth for years to come.”
- The new Intelix campus provides almost 300 percent more square footage than the previous location, including improved suites for sales, marketing, engineering, and applications. A larger manufacturing floor and warehouse will help Intelix supply their tremendous growth curve.
- “Sales were up 41 percent in 2010,” says Cameron Smith, national sales and marketing director at Intelix, “and we had a very challenging time keeping up in our cramped quarters. Our new facility will ensure smooth, profitable growth for both us and our customers.”