Wireless Ronin Releases RoninCast 4.0

- Wireless Ronin has launched the fourth generation of its RoninCast software, designed to increase functionality and improve the customer experience while reducing installation and operation costs.
- Continuing to expand on the omni-channel offering launched in 2011, Wireless Ronin’s proprietary RoninCast 4.0 software now leverages HTML5 capabilities to deliver digital content to current and emerging marketing technology platforms including digital signage, interactive kiosk, mobile, social and web. The new browser-based functionality also drives ROI with the ability to use lower cost players along with decreased network demand and server requirements.
- RoninCast 4.0 also enables further integration of mobile devices with in-store digital technologies, giving customers the opportunity to engage with the brand using their own mobile tablet or smartphone. Example applications include filtering a fast food menu for allergens, playing an interactive game while waiting for services at a store or downloading dynamic coupons from a digital display. Companies can improve the customer experience, drive purchase decisions, and deliver more relevant offers.
- To ensure that the correct content is always playing on the designated device, RoninCast 4.0’s new patent-pending content validation technology uses a heuristic, algorithmic process that is designed to ensure timely and accurate content playback. The software continually monitors both the player and display, sending alerts if the algorithms identify content discrepancies.
- RoninCast 4.0’s additional upgrades and improved usability features include new RSS feed widgets, specific zone-based scheduling, enhanced cache management, cloud-based or on-site hosted solutions and a remote installation option.
- “With these key enhancements, our customers can accelerate and drive ROI,” said Scott Koller, Wireless Ronin’s president and CEO. “Given its lighter hardware and bandwidth requirements, we estimate RoninCast 4.0 can substantially reduce the initial investment and typical payback period.”
- RoninCast 4.0 is scheduled for release in March 2013, and will be publicly debuted at Digital Signage Expo (DSE), February 26-28, 2013 in Las Vegas.
