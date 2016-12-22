Williams Sound Launches Digi-Loop Simulation Software

Williams Sound has introduced its new Digi-Loop Simulation Software, a custom tool created by Williams Sound to provide in-depth, realistic modeling and simulation of a venue's acoustics and loop system performance.

The company’s TechBlue team is providing free consultations to help customers visualize how the desired magnetic field fills a space, determine fall off of the field from the design pattern, and factor in speech transmission index (STI) and crest factors. The team will help clients explore options and evaluate viability, long before a virtual venue becomes a job site.