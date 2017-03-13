Webinar: Driving IT Service Sales: Mobile Device Management

- As more and more firms embrace strategies such as “Bring Your Own Device” and expand the ability of mobile workers to access data outside the office; organizations will be challenged with managing an ever growing and diverse inventory of mobile devices. This represents an enormous opportunity for solution providers; not the least of which is to consider how cloud impacts the use and management of mobile devices. In this session, participants learn to develop the tools to target, position, and close new opportunities in the Mobile Device Management space.