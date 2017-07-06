VITEC GEN2 Codec Achieves Top HEVC Quality

VITEC has announced its second-generation HEVC codec (GEN2). Powering the company’s MGW Ace Encoder, a portable HEVC hardware-based encoder, this new codec sets new industry standards in quality surpassing the second-best HEVC codec competitor by 20 percent, according to the company. When paired with MGW Ace Decoder, it becomes a fully hardware-based, end-to-end, 4:2:2, 10-bit, HEVC encode/decode streaming solution.

“By offering unmatched HEVC encoding performance, our MGW Ace Encoder is the perfect solution for reducing OPEX in point-to-point video transmission,” said Richard Bernard, product manager at VITEC. “Our entire installed base can benefit from this major update allowing superior video quality.”

“VITEC continues to usher in the most advanced, reliable, and affordable streaming technology available, and it’s due to our persistence and heavy investment in algorithms and codec optimization,” said Philippe Wetzel, founder and CEO of VITEC. “With the release of GEN2, we have added another remarkable advancement to our product offering that enables our customers to flawlessly transmit their video streams in the highest possible quality while reducing costs.”

A white paper comparing video quality of leading encoders can be found at hevc.vitec.com.