EDA Reveals Promotion Results

EDA Marketing and EDA Pro Group — manufacturers rep firms based in Snellville, GA — successfully drove 980 people to the 20 exhibitors they represented at InfoComm.
- EDA placed a sign in each booth containing a QR code. The QR code registered them to win an iPad given away each day. The entrant could also text a message to register. As soon as the entry was received, a text message was sent to the entrant guiding them to a “must see” product in the booth from which they just registered. Entrants could enter at any or all of the booths represented.
- The winners were:
- Jonathan Booth - University of South Carolina
- Paul Christopher , Consultant, Atlanta GA
- Jason Ryder – Porsche AV, Lake Charles LA