Almo Wraps Spring Tour, Reveals Fall Dates

- Almo Professional AV, in partnership with InfoComm International, has completed the spring leg of its 2012 E4 AV Tour, which started in Irvine, CA in April, then wrapped in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.
- In total, the two events were attended by nearly 1,000 resellers, integrators and consultants, who earned approximately 230 InfoComm CTS renewal units. The spring tour incorporated more than 25 training sessions, 60 exhibit booths, the display of hundreds of new products and $10,000 in award prizes. In addition, the D.C. event included the presentation of the first E4 Education Ambassador award to Dr. Randy Lemke, executive director and CEO of InfoComm.
- The 2012 E4 AV Tour will resume in the fall with scheduled stops in Dallas, TX on September 13 and in New Jersey on October 3.
- “Our E4 events have grown continually both in terms of the quality of our curriculum and the overall attendance since they began in 2009,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “The industry buzz about E4 has been spectacular, as our partners are now well aware of the training and networking benefits of attending a show that visits them. Those who attended our spring tour have the inside track on the newest products and topics and therefore are definitely more prepared to navigate the InfoComm show next month.”
- “We presented the first E4 Education Ambassador award, which recognizes an individual who has worked to help fulfill the E4 AV Tour’s mission of providing high-quality CTS-accredited education to the AV industry,” Taylor said. “Presenting Dr. Lemke with this award was the perfect way to conclude our event in Washington, D.C., and kick-off the InfoComm celebration of all his contributions toward moving our industry forward.”
- The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates.