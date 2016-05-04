tvONE Launches 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer

The What: tvONE has launched the 1T-MV-8474 4K Multiviewer, the latest product in the company’s range of 4K-enabled products.

The What Else: The 1T-MV-8474 has seven inputs: four HDMI, two DisplayPort, one VGA/YPbPr supporting resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 30Hz on HDMI and 3840x2160 at 60Hz via DisplayPort. It is complemented by seven independent stereo analog inputs, which can be assigned and embedded into any of the video streams. It offers a single scaled HDMI output capable of supporting resolutions up to 3840x2160 at 30Hz. A digital Toslink and eight independent de-embedded analog channels allow users to switch audio separately from the HDMI stream allowing integration of 7.1 audio with external equipment. Full EDID management and audio control, including delay and volume adjustments, are supported through the web interface, making it easy to integrate the 1T-MV-8474 into complex systems. Control is via a web interface, RS-232, ethernet, infrared remote, or from the front-panel buttons. Four of the buttons on the front panel and the IR remote are assignable, which means users can allocate specific preset configurations and easily recall them during presentations.