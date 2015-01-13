Toshiba Promotes White to VP of Sales

- As a primary element of its sales organization, Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc. has promoted its veteran sales executive, Larry White to senior vice president of sales in the Americas. In this expanded role, White assumes more of a leadership position while responsible for establishing and implementing overarching business development strategies for Toshiba’s continuing growth.
- White will oversee the company’s comprehensive array of sales channels, including independent office equipment dealers, government, education and national accounts and distributor channel. Another fundamental component of his new position includes directing the company’s professional services-oriented subsidiary, Toshiba Managed Business Services, which launched in October 2012.
- The alignment of the company’s sales infrastructure, coupled with White’s leadership position favorably positions Toshiba across all industries and business segments, particularly within the enterprise space. As a result of fully integrating its differentiated services and solutions with the company’s selection of hardware including its e-STUDIO multifunction products, thermal barcode printers and Ellumina digital signage line, Toshiba can address the content management needs of various organizations.
- "Larry has demonstrated his ability to effectively lead the multi-channel sales team of the Americas to provide ongoing sales growth,” Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Maccabe said. “I am confident that his innovative thinking and vision will continue to enhance the strategic direction and growth for the company while continuing to deliver an outstanding relationship experience to our valued partners.”
- White began his tenure at Toshiba in 1996 as a vice president of operations and acquisitions for Toshiba Office Products Acquisition Company division, which is currently Toshiba Business Solutions, the organization’s network of direct dealers.
- Prior to joining Toshiba, White served as vice president of operations at Savin. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University.