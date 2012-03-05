Crestron Opens South CA Experience Center

Crestron commemorated the opening of its new Experience Center in Cypress, CA yesterday with more than 400 guests that included Crestron dealers, consultants, architects, lighting designers and specifiers, electrical contractors, vendor partners, media, and local government officials.
- The southern California location adds another showcase facility to Crestron's lineup of nationwide Experience Centers and Design Showrooms.
- The new Experience Center offers guests an up close and personal behind-the-scenes look at Crestron's control technology. The all day open house event featured educational seminars, group tours of the 5,000 square foot facility, product demonstrations, and an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
- "Our Cypress Experience Center provides a state-of-the-art space to support our customers, dealers and partners in southern California," said Dave Sell, Crestron regional sales director and Cypress branch manager. "This marks an open invitation to everyone to come and use this beautiful, functional space where you can see and demonstrate Crestron technology in real-life settings. Hearing and reading about Crestron solutions is cool, but nothing beats experiencing it for yourself."
- Afternoon seminars addressed relevant topics such as "Grow Your Business with Crestron," "It's a Digital World" and "Integration with Apple".
- Guests received guided tours which demonstrated new Crestron innovations including CaptureLiveHD Lecture Capture System, Sonnex Multiroom Audio System, V-Panel 24-inch HD Touch Screen Displays, DigitalMedia High-Definition Video Distribution System, and more. Attendees also received a sneak preview of soon-to-be released Crestron shading solutions on display in the Shading Design Studio.
- Prior to the evening cocktail party, Cypress Mayor Doug Bailey congratulated Crestron executive vice president Randy Klein and staff for expanding the Cypress location. "This facility will allow visitors to experience the technological innovations that have made Crestron an industry leader for more than 40 years."
- Crestron Experience Centers and Design Showrooms are located in NJ at the Rockleigh world headquarters, and in New York City, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. A new Beverly Hills design showroom is opening in Spring 2012. Globally, Crestron operates Experience Centers and Design Showrooms in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai, and Beijing.