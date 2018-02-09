The World Masters of Projection Mapping Winner Revealed

- ISE, Amsterdam Light Festival and RAI Amsterdam have announced that the winner of the inaugural World Masters of Projection Mapping Awards is Stripes 5, by Florian and Michael Quistrebert.
- The Awards showcase took place today in the Forum with all ISE visitors free to attend. The works of five international video artists were shown to attendees, along with an overview of the technical and production challenges faced by the artists and ISE partners to visualize the artworks onto the EYE Film Museum
- The full list of finalists included:
- Close Up, by Alida Dors and ManuelRodrigues
- Data-Based Dialogues for AlgorithmicLandscapes, by Geert Mul
- TESTFILM#4, by Telcosystems & SpatialMedia Laboratories (Gideon Kiers, David Kiers and Lucas van der Velden)
- Stripes 5, by Florian and Michael Quistrebert
- Call Waiting, by Eder Santos
- The WMPM is a joint venture between ISE, Amsterdam Light Festival and RAI Amsterdam. The theme of this first edition, ‘Bridging the Gap’, encourages the creation of connections, both physically in the city as well as between people and cultures.
- On the International Jury:
- Lennart Booij, artistic director of Amsterdam Light Festival (jury chair)
Jaap Guldemond, director of exhibitions EYE Filmmuseum
Marente Bloemheuvel, associate curator of EYE Filmmuseum
Jozef Hey, founder and owner of BeamSystems
Giny Vos, artist
Paul James, editor in chief of Mondo*arc
Source: The ISE Daily
