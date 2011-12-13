Tech Data, Saddle Ranch Distribution Agreement

- David Keene– Following on the heels of November’s news that Saddle Ranch Productions acquired Seatac Digital Resources, in a move designed to move the company from being a pure content provider to having a broader range of digital signage content services, the new company has now entered into a distribution agreement with Tech Data. As I wrote after the CETW show in New York last month, Kim Sarubbi, President/CEO of Saddle Ranch Productions, is seeking to guide the company into a new landscape where providing some form of “Managed Services” will be increasingly important. And now Saddle Ranch is not just deepening but broadening its distribution network as well, and offering "resellers" the opportunity to market content creation. This is a good development for the industry– as it allows more channel providers, including integrators, to jump into the content game– a place many of them have feared to tread.
- Tech Data Strengthens Digital Signage Offering
- Agreements With Saddle Ranch Digital and GE Capital Provide Expanded Opportunities for Resellers
- CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 7, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq:TECD) today announced an expansion of its Digital Signage business unit through a U.S. distribution agreement with Saddle Ranch Digital, Inc., including an exclusive line of SKUs specifically developed for Tech Data to complement its full line of content creation and management services, and a financing arrangement with GE Capital, Americas. The announcements were made at the Company's three-day Digital Signage Summit, which concludes today at the Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach, Fla.
- "We are pleased to further expand Tech Data's digital signage offering through these agreements," said Wendy Maurer-Linsky, Vice President of Peripherals Product Marketing at Tech Data. "Digital signage continues to be a profitable growth area for resellers and our agreements with Saddle Ranch Digital and GE Capital provide our resellers with more opportunities to achieve success and better serve their end-user customers."
- Saddle Ranch Digital (SRD) is an advanced media company specializing in strategy and custom content creation for screen media solutions. With roots in Hollywood film production and place-based media, SRD brings over 25 years of specialist content experience, evolving into high-impact digital media for all size screens.
- "Our new partnership with Tech Data brings a new level of commitment to the channel in support of our content creation services," said Kim Sarrubi, President and CEO of Saddle Ranch Digital. "Through our partnership, we are enabling resellers to offer a total digital signage solution, including content, to their end-user customers."
- Tech Data has also made arrangements for GE Capital to provide financing to support its digital signage resellers and their end-user customers. GE Capital, Americas is the commercial lending and leasing arm of GE Capital, which provides loans and leases to more than one million customers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
- "Tech Data is a true partner for our business and continues to be very proactive in helping us provide the right products and services for our customers," said Jason Lambert, Key Account Manager at Sport View Technologies, Inc. (SVT). "The amount of focused attention that we get from a channel partner has never been better. As we look forward to taking advantage of the huge opportunities that exist in digital signage, Tech Data's ability to provide a full solutions package simplifies our job of providing a total end-to-end solution for our customers."
- Tech Data's channel-leading digital signage business unit features the broadest linecard in the channel and a dedicated support staff of over 50 members that hold more than 130 industry-recognized certifications. The business unit's portfolio includes credit and leasing services, education and certifications, site surveys and installations, configuration and integration services, marketing and advertising, and content creation services.
- Saddle Ranch Digital and GE Capital services are both now available through Tech Data. For more information, contact Tech Data's digital signage sales team at (800) 553-7935.
- About Tech Data
- Tech Data Corporation is one of the world's largest wholesale distributors of technology products. Its advanced logistics capabilities and value added services enable 125,000 resellers in more than 100 countries to efficiently and cost effectively support the diverse technology needs of end users. Tech Data generated $24.4 billion in net sales for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2011, and is ranked 109th on the Fortune 500®.
