Yamaha Holds First CL Console Demo

Egg Harbor Township, NJ--With more than 60 audio professionals in attendance, sponsor and Yamaha dealer ACIR Professional has deemed the first field demo of the new Yamaha CL Console series a success.
- Yamaha Systems application engineer, Kevin Kimmel, presented the new CL Series Digital Console along with the Portico RND 5045 Primary Source Enhancer and Dugan-MY16 card.
- Audio professionals present were from the touring, house of worship and performance venue markets and hailed from the Atlantic City area, and areas such as central New Jersey, New York City, and Maryland.
- “We are quite pleased with the success of this event,” said Bobby Harper, vice president of sales, ACIR Professional. “The CL console will fill a price point void, provide a new audio transmission platform, and also solve the problems of sharing digital head amps. We know that both Yamaha and ACIR Professional will do quite well in the sales and marketing efforts of the new console.”