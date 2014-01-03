Listen Technologies Adds DataVisual Marketing as Distributor

- Listen Technologies Corporation has welcomed DataVisual Marketing as the company’s distributor for Eastern Canada.
- DataVisual Marketing will be offering Listen’s RF, IR, Hearing Loop, and ListenPoint product lines for assistive listening, soundfield, tour group, and language interpretation applications.
- DataVisual Marketing is a progressive firm that supports its distribution functions with capabilities in field sales support, internal sales assistance, thorough technical and product support, product demonstrations, specifications and bid registration.
- “We’re extremely excited about working with the knowledgeable team at Listen Technologies as we expand our audio offerings to the Canadian AV market,” said Benoit Kislich-Lemyre, general manager of DataVisual Marketing. “The addition of Listen complements our distribution line and provides our dealers with sophisticated audio solutions for their customers.”
- “Benoit Kislich-Lemyre’s team brings comprehensive experience and expertise in the pro audio industry," said Cory Schaeffer, Listen Technologies, co-founder and vice president of sales worldwide. "They pride themselves on being true partners with their dealers by delivering the best solution and recognizing new opportunities. We look forward to Listen solutions being a part of their success.”