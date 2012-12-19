USAV Endorses NSCA Membership and Business Conference

- The National Systems Contractors Association (NSCA) and USAV have announced an endorsement involving NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference and NSCA Membership.
- The partnership provides USAV members with discounted rates to attend the Business & Leadership Conference, in addition to discounted NSCA member dues. USAV will also hear from NSCA experts on business strategies, industry outlooks, policies and regulations affecting the systems integration industry at various events throughout the year.
- USAV, founded in 2001, is an alliance of professional audio-visual experts who design, specify, install, and support AV solutions throughout the United States and Canada. For the past three years, USAV has endorsed the Business & Leadership Conference, providing its members with opportunities to attend the only industry specific management conference where integrators join together to share strategies, challenges and network to create and sustain business activities.
- “NSCA is an outstanding organization and we are so please to have the opportunity to partner with them again in 2013,” said USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz. “Our members have found the Business & Leadership Conference extremely valuable the past few years and we expect the same high quality experience again come this February.”
- NSCA is focused on providing systems integrators with the tools and resources to manage and create successful business strategies for a prosperous business. NSCA provides members with information on policies and regulations affecting their ability to conduct business, research and industry trends used to focus on emerging markets, and educational sessions evaluating business trends, skills and tactics.
- “We are thrilled to receive this endorsement from USAV,” said Chuck Wilson, NSCA executive director. “USAV members truly represent many of the industries greatest business leaders. This endorsement is a testament of the characteristic of integrators those just entering the industry should strive for. Business savvy leaders understand the importance of understanding more than just the technology they work with everyday—they know having a strong business management skillset is key.
- The NSCA Business & Leadership Conference will be held February 21-23, 2013, in Phoenix, AZ.