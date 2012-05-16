Revised Frequencies for New HARMAN AKG WMS470 System

AKG has introduced a new version of its WMS470 wireless system with revised operating frequencies for the European market at ISE 2012. WMS470 Band 10 operates on frequencies between 823 and 832 MHz known as the ‘duplex gap.’ This frequency range lies between the areas that will be used for upcoming high-speed Internet service for mobile devices, and will enable future-proof, interference-free operation.

“In many European countries the frequency range between 823 and 832 MHz will be exclusively reserved for wireless microphones and In-ear monitoring - in Germany the range can even be used for free.” said Wolfgang Fritz, product marketing manager – tour sound, AKG. Band 10 operates with up to eight channels simultaneously, and compatible frequencies are stored in preset groups. Users can also manually program frequencies in 25 MHz steps.

The WMS470 is designed for a variety of installed applications including hotels, conference centers, houses of worship, schools, universities and other facilities. It’s also useful for touring musicians and bands, especially those who will be traveling in different countries throughout Europe.

The WMS470’s automatic frequency setup function immediately finds and displays all available channels, making the system easier for less experienced users to operate. Before opening a channel, the pilot tone function will prevent unwanted startup noise – the receiver will only open the audio if the pilot tone is detected.



WMS470 transmitters are powered using a single alkaline, lithium or Ni-MH rechargeable battery, providing up to 14 hours of use with lithium batteries. The WMS470 handheld microphone has a built-in dipole antenna to ensure reliable transmission with 50 mW output power, even if the user covers one antenna with their hand.

“With WMS470, artists and engineers in all environments will have a reliable, yet robust technology at their fingertips that is completely compatible with the changing European wireless environment of 2012,” Fritz continued.

The WMS470 is available in a variety of configurations for live music, instrumental, sports and presentation use including handheld, headworn and lavalier mic options. Packages include the WMS470 D5 and C5 handheld sets, the WMS470 Instrumental set, the WMS470 Sports set and the WMS470 Presentation set.