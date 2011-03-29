AMX Expands into Distribution

Richardson, TX--AMX plans to expand into distribution through an agreement with Tech Data, a global IT distributor.

The partnership will make available to Tech Data’s base of IT resellers a selection of AMX solutions that allow convergence of AV systems into an IT framework. AMX solutions enable digital signage and AV systems to integrate with an IT network, so that the IT manager on staff can manage and troubleshoot AV devices from a network operations center (NOC).

“We look forward to partnering with Tech Data, one of the world’s largest IT distributors, particularly as one of the fastest growing areas of our business are solutions focused on the integration of AV with IT,” said AMX vice president of business development, Sean McNeill. “AMX’s award-winning Inspired XPress Digital Signage and IP-enabled AV solutions together with Tech Data’s world-class technical and customer support presents tremendous opportunities for this rapidly growing market.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Tech Data will offer AMX subscription-free Inspired XPress Digital Signage, the DVX-2100HD – an all-in-one switcher, controller, scaler and amplifier – HydraPort Connection Ports, and AMX Analog Matrix Switchers. Tech Data will also offer Resource Management Suite Software from AMX and AMX Technical Support agreements for resellers and end-users.