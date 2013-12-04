AVAD Adds NBP Acoustics to Audio Accessories Line Up

- AVAD LLC, provider of custom electronics, now offers its customers access to NBP Acoustics, a manufacturer of acoustical panels for residential and commercial settings.
- NBP Acoustics offers products that enhance acoustics by optimizing the audio conditions in any space with wall panels that are both decorative and practical. Systems integrators faced with the decision of how best to improve a particular sound environment can select from a variety of ready-made or custom panels in myriad sizes and colors rather than relying on sheer system volume to overcome the less than ideal acoustics that are frequently created by high ceilings or similar room profiles.
- Products in the NBP Acoustics lineup are suitable for home theaters, offices, conference rooms, large venues and even professional recording studios. In addition to adding more tailored style and color than traditional wall panels, NBP Acoustics’ products also feature an extremely affordable price point, making it possible for dealers to recommend acoustical treatments to any system, including retrofit projects.
- "Leading an increasingly important product category, NBP Acoustics panels give dealers a competitive edge in the incredibly diverse audio field," said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager of AVAD. “As the comparison between the performance of audio components becomes closer than ever, quality acoustic panels are a major differentiator. NBP Acoustics can bring a dealer's customers value by working in tandem with great speakers to improve their systems."
- Utilizing a scientific understanding of sound waves, acoustic panels positively affect the sound absorption levels within any environment to transmit sound as effectively as possible from the source to the listener, according to the company.
- NBP Acoustics products are now available at all AVAD branch locations.