Scala Hires Joseph Souren

- Joseph Souren is joining Scala’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region as Vice President & General Manager – EMEA. In this capacity, Souren will oversee all business operations, as well as drive the direction of Scala in the EMEA region.
- “With his extended experience in the technology industry, Joseph brings a solid success record in sales and business operations, in support of high growth. Joseph is joining us at an important time in EMEA, as we’re seeing increased opportunities across varied markets – particularly in retail, quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and digital communication channels. We’re entering a burgeoning era of connectivity and customer experience and, to align with the market, Scala is gearing up to a major upcoming release of Scala Enterprise Solutions,” commented Scala CEO Tom Nix.
- Souren comes from a management background with NASDAQ 100 companies. He acted in various senior management roles for CA Technologies, SanDisk, Intel Security (McAfee), and as a sales professional for T-Systems (DEBIS IT Services) and CSS solutions. Immediately prior to joining Scala, Joseph was the interim President at Bright Plaza, Inc.
- Souren will be based out of Scala’s EMEA headquarters office in the Netherlands. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration as well as degrees in Commercial Economics and Marketing Management from the Royal Dutch Military School and speaks five languages.