Revolabs' FLX UC 1000 IP conference phone with SIP and USB audio support is a breakthrough for both audio quality and unified communication (UC) collaboration. Featuring first-class sound components and multiple communication channel integration, the unit is a simple, stylish, and powerful solution for desktop and conference room applications in a single device. The FLX UC 1000 features audio capture and delivery via premium tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four microphones, an ultra-wide frequency response, and integrated echo cancellation. The FLX UC 1000 supports the SIP standard and works in all major VoIP environments with all market-leading IP PBX systems, whether on premises or in the cloud. For IP calling, the FLX UC 1000 features a separate dialer with a color display while USB support allows users to connect the speakerphone to any laptop, PC, or tablet. The sleek device also functions as a bridge for joining IP telephone calls with USB audio applications.

