Revolabs' FLX UC 1000 IP conference phone with SIP and USB audio support is a breakthrough for both audio quality and unified communication (UC) collaboration. Featuring first-class sound components and multiple communication channel integration, the unit is a simple, stylish, and powerful solution for desktop and conference room applications in a single device. The FLX UC 1000 features audio capture and delivery via premium tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four microphones, an ultra-wide frequency response, and integrated echo cancellation. The FLX UC 1000 supports the SIP standard and works in all major VoIP environments with all market-leading IP PBX systems, whether on premises or in the cloud. For IP calling, the FLX UC 1000 features a separate dialer with a color display while USB support allows users to connect the speakerphone to any laptop, PC, or tablet. The sleek device also functions as a bridge for joining IP telephone calls with USB audio applications.
Revolabs FLX UC 1000 IP Conference Phone
Revolabs' FLX UC 1000 IP conference phone with SIP and USB audio support is a breakthrough for both audio quality and unified communication (UC) collaboration. Featuring first-class sound components and multiple communication channel integration, the unit is a simple, stylish, and powerful solution for desktop and conference room applications in a single device. The FLX UC 1000 features audio capture and delivery via premium tweeter and mid-woofer elements, four microphones, an ultra-wide frequency response, and integrated echo cancellation. The FLX UC 1000 supports the SIP standard and works in all major VoIP environments with all market-leading IP PBX systems, whether on premises or in the cloud. For IP calling, the FLX UC 1000 features a separate dialer with a color display while USB support allows users to connect the speakerphone to any laptop, PC, or tablet. The sleek device also functions as a bridge for joining IP telephone calls with USB audio applications.