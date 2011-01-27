Audinate and ZP Engineering Extend Collaboration

- Portland, OR--Audinate announced that ZP Engineering has become the first Audinate Authorized Distributor and Engineering Partner in EMEA.
- “We’re very excited that ZP Engineering has stepped up to become our first Authorized Distributor and Engineering Partner. ZP and Audinate have a long standing relationship. Audinate’s respect and confidence in ZP’s capabilities are second to none,” stated John McMahon, VP of Worldwide sales and support. “Having ZP Engineering providing Dante products with their design and integration support will allow small to medium OEMs quicker access to our complete line of products and services. “
- Audinate delivers a self configuring, true plug-and-play digital media network that uses standard Internet Protocols. Dante offers a market leading solution today, while de-risking the future by providing a migration path to upgrade to new standards such as the IEEE Audio Video Bridging (“AVB”).
- "The strengthened relationship with Audinate allows us to better leverage our integration capabilities with the industry-proven Dante networking solution" stated Umberto Zanghieri, co-founder of ZP Engineering. "By widening our traditional offering in DSP, FPGA, embedded and general hardware development, ZP can now offer a complete design support to prospective customers".
- This partnership is driven by market interest from many small and mid-tier AV companies, who wish to get products to market more rapidly. ZP Engineering can customize these services and supply the respective Audinate Dante modules, with ZP Engineering acting like a one stop shop.
- Umberto Zanghieri, co-founder of ZP Engineering, will be available at the Audinate stand 3C130 throughout ISE 2011 to answer any question regarding how ZP’s services and how they can assist OEM’s by showing them how they can get a Dante solution into the market in a quick and cost effective way.
