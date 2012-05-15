Pivitec Appoints Director of Business Development

Bethlehem, PA--Dan Garrett, president of Pivitec, has announced the addition of audio industry veteran Doug Wilkens to the Pivitec team as the company’s new director of business development.
- Doug Wilkens.
- Garrett stated that “Doug has an extensive background in engineering, sales, and marketing, plus significant experience in setting up both domestic sales networks and international distribution channels. In short, he brings the expert and deep knowledge Pivitec needs to better understand and meet customer requirements.”
- Wilkens has lent his talents to a number of domestic and international manufacturing companies, and has also worked as an engineer for major systems integration firms. Wilkins comes to Pivitec from AVI-SPL, where he was senior project manager for operations at the Dubai Mall prior to joining the firm’s U.S. offices.
- Other highlights on his resume include stints as VP/GM of Inter-M Americas, director of sales and marketing at Community Professional Loudspeakers, and chief engineer of the audio systems division at Peirce-Phelps. Over the years, he has also been a regular contributor to a number of major industry publications.