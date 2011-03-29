AMX and Tech Data for IT

AMX has announced broader expansion into distribution through an agreement with Tech Data, a global IT distributor. The partnership will make available to Tech Data’s base of IT resellers a selection of AMX solutions that allow convergence of A/V systems into an IT framework. AMX solutions enables digital signage and A/V systems to integrate with the IT network, allowing the IT manager on staff to manage and troubleshoot AV devices from a network operations center in a manner he or she is familiar with.

“We look forward to partnering with Tech Data, particularly as one of the fastest growing areas of our business are solutions focused on the integration of AV with IT,” said AMX Vice President of Business Development Sean McNeill.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tech Data will offer AMX subscription-free Inspired XPress Digital Signage, the DVX-2100HD – an all-in-one switcher, controller, scaler and amplifier ��� which can be configured without a programmer through AMXmeetingroom Software, HydraPortTM Connection Ports, and AMX Analog Matrix Switchers. Tech Data will also offer Resource Management Suite® Software from AMX and AMX Technical Support agreements for resellers and end-users.

“Digital signage is one of the fastest growing technologies in the market today,” said Wendy Linsky, vice president, Peripherals Product Marketing, Tech Data. “Adding AMX to the linecard provides resellers with a broader array of product offerings.”

For more information: www.amx.com