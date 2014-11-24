Prysm Video Wall Showcases Collaboration for Wipro Customers

AV design and integration for Prysm’s Cascade 117 collaboration video wall solution at Wipro’s Custmer Experience Center was completed by Avidex Industries, located in Fremont, California. Prysm has installed a Cascade 117 collaboration video wall solution at the Wipro Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Mountain View, California. Wipro Limited is an information technology, consulting, and business process services company that delivers solutions to enable its clients to do business better.

The Wipro CEC is designed to demonstrate emerging technologies, test proof of concepts, and give customers the opportunity to see the latest data center, enterprise, and cloud solutions in realworld, real-time scenarios. It also uses the latest immersive, collaborative, and interactive demonstration technologies available in the industry. The Wipro CEC aims to give customers the environment they need to drive pilots and test new solutions before enterprise deployment. Wipro wanted a system that would showcase its many solutions to customers and provide a platform for collaborative content development. An important objective was achieving the means to shift from passive presentations to an active engagement experience. The Cascade 117 video wall creates a 42-square-foot digital canvas for collaboration and interactive demonstration of the breadth of Wipro’s leading technology and service solutions.

“We have designed a space that truly showcases the great benefits Wipro solutions and services can deliver for our customers,” said Ayan Mukerji, chief executive, global media and telecom and product engineering services at Wipro. “We’ve moved from passive presentations to driving engagement and collaboration with customers through the capabilities of our Prysm video wall.”

AV design and integration for the Cascade 117 collaboration video wall solution was completed by Avidex Industries, located in Fremont, CA. Shedan Maghzi, regional vice president of the southwest region for Avidex commented, “Wipro evaluated alternative, large-scale displays and selected the Cascade 117 for its unrivaled visual impact, intuitive user interface and ease of implementation. The powerful collaboration capabilities of the Cascade line complement Wipro’s culture of working together to create synergy. It’s the right fit and really allows Wipro to demonstrate its products and services in an extremely compelling way.”

Cascade collaboration video walls combine the most advanced high-definition, low-energy, virtually seamless displays with touchenabled interaction. Users can present, share, reposition, resize, annotate and edit all types of content through on-screen touch, PCs, or mobile devices. Multiple, simultaneous live inputs can be displayed and interacted with on screen, including video, telepresence, and web apps. Configurable workspaces allow teams to share the use of a Cascade system with other groups, save their work between sessions, and pick up where they left off when they next meet. Prysm’s Cascade series is specifically designed for visual collaboration and is available in four standard sizes from 65-inches to 190-inches diagonal. Prysm also provides custom-sized Olympic video walls tailored for customers’ specific needs.