Haivision Management System Earns ISO Certifications

- Haivision has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2008 and ISO 13485:2003 certification for the management system governing the design, development, manufacturing, support, and lifecycle of its products.
- The result of more than 20 months of extensive internal development and external validation with ISO auditors, Haivision's certification was granted on November 12.
- "Achieving ISO 9001:2008 certification is a critical milestone for Haivision," said Mirko Wicha, president and CEO of Haivision. "Haivision is a respected technology supplier in multiple vertical segments with mission-critical requirements. Our investment in the ISO certification initiative demonstrates our commitment to implementing quality-focused systems and processes to deliver IP video solutions that meet the highest standards and respond to customer needs."
- Haivision's ISO 9001:2008 achievement applies to a quality management system supporting the design, development, production, installation, and servicing of the company's encoding, recording, playback, network, management, display and distribution products, and related services, as well as to the systems for continually improving those processes. In addition, the company has achieved ISO 13485:2003 certification, a similar standard specifically required to be a supplier to the medical industry.
- Haivision's products are used extensively within the medical, military, education, and enterprise segments for delivering live and recorded high-quality video. The company's flagship Makito encoder family delivers the highest quality HD video across networks. The Furnace IP video system provides end-to-end security and complete administrative control and reporting for all live and recorded assets. Combined, these products offer unique value across all markets, according to the company, including HIPAA compliance within the medical field.