PreSonus Unveils Next-Generation DigiMax DP88 Preamp/Converter

The What: The PreSonus DigiMax DP88 eight-channel microphone preamplifier and A/D/A converter combines eight remote-controllable, high-headroom mic preamps with advanced remote control features, connectivity, integration with the new Studio 192 audio interface, and compatibility with third-party, ADAT Optical-equipped audio interfaces.

The PreSonus DigiMax DP88 eight-channel microphone preamplifier and A/D/A converter.

The What Else: The newest member of the company’s DigiMax series, the 24-bit, 96 kHz DigiMax DP88 delivers audio quality with its clean audio path, eight XMAX Class A preamps, and Burr-Brown A/D/A converters with 118 dB of dynamic range. Unlike most recallable mic preamps, which rely on digital integrated circuits that compromise audio quality, the recallable XMAX is a true analog preamp with a separate digital volume control circuit.

In addition to offering front-panel control, the DP88’s preamps can be controlled via MIDI with any DAW. Unlike most remote preamps, the DP88 uses simple MIDI CC messages to control level, phantom power, and direct ADC input. MIDI Channel 1 controls Preamp 1, MIDI Channel 2 controls Preamp 2, and so on, making MIDI management intuitive.

When connected via ADAT Optical to a PreSonus Studio 192 audio interface, the DP88’s preamp controls also are accessible from PreSonus Studio One DAW and UC Surface control software for Mac OS X and Windows. No additional setup is required; the DP88 becomes a natural extension of the Studio 192 inputs and outputs. The DP88 also adds analog I/O and remote controllable preamps to ADAT Optical-equipped, third-party interfaces.

The Bottom Line: All inputs and outputs are on the rear panel. The DP88 provides eight channels of ADAT Optical I/O at up to 96 kHz (using dual SMUX). Mic inputs are on XLR and DB25 connectors. Eight balanced, line-level direct inputs that bypass the preamps are available on a DB25 connector and can be connected at the same time as the preamp inputs.