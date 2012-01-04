Atlona Introduces AtlonaAdvantage Program

Atlona has introduced the AtlonaAdvantage Global Partner Support Program. In addition, for select partners, Atlona has revealed the exclusive AtlonaAdvantage Premier Club Program.

"With AtlonaAdvantage and the Premier Club Program, our partners are being provided with far more than the quality products they have come to expect from Atlona," said Atlona president and CEO, Ilya Khain. "They're also receiving expertise and knowledge paired with superior service and support that creates a wealth of opportunities for their business."

"The AtlonaAdvantage Global Partner Support Program goes beyond the great products; it's all about our customers' success. This program provides a higher level of service, quality, and opportunity for our customers, giving them the resources and support they need not only to grow their business, but to thrive," said Kevin Billingsley, Atlona national director of sales.

For Atlona's partners, AtlonaAdvantage offers a number of unique support features. If an order is placed for a temporarily out-of-stock or back-ordered product, the company will recommend and ship a comparable product of equal or greater value, often at no additional cost. Should an Atlona product require warranty replacement, the Priority Warranty Replacement Service ensures that the replacement part will be sent with priority shipping.

Technical support for Atlona's partners is provided seven days a week, wherever they are in the world, in addition to rapid customer support response via email and phone. Partners have access to the company's pre-installation advisors for advice while specifying a job, in addition to AtlonaAcademy Training Programs designed to educate them not only about Atlona products, but the technology behind those products.

To protect its partners' bottom line, Atlona customizes flexible discount programs to match their individual business models, and provides price protection programs to allow them to maintain profitability even in the midst of pricing changes and unexpected market volatility. To maximize sales opportunities and momentum, the company's dedicated account managers analyze selling trends to recommend products that are effective for stocking. For their marketing efforts, Atlona's partners have access to a comprehensive online library of sales and marketing materials.

For select, qualified Atlona partners requiring an extra level of direct support and service, Atlona is also offering its exclusive AtlonaAdvantage Premier Club Program. A Premier Club partner has direct phone and email access to a dedicated support specialist that intimately knows and understands the specific needs of its business.