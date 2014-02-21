Upper Valley Medical Center Bridges Language Gap with LAN's Martti

- Upper Valley Medical Center, in Troy, OH, is one of Premier Health's facilities whose Limited English Proficient and Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing patients can more effectively communicate with their healthcare providers with assistance from Language Access Network's (LAN) video remote interpreting device, Martti (My Accessible Real-Time Trusted Interpreter).
- According to LAN, the ability to communicate clearly with healthcare providers is key for all patients to receive the best care possible.
- Upper Valley partnered with LAN to utilize its state-of the-art technology, which instantly connects the highest quality, medically trained interpreters with doctors and patients round-the-clock via live video. The Martti(TM) units allow patients and providers to actually see and communicate directly with interpreters at the touch of a button, within seconds, via its own dedicated HIPAA-compliant high-speed broadband network.
- LAN interpreters are highly-trained for strictly medical interpretations in over 210 languages and are located in dedicated LAN call centers throughout the U.S. and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the company says.