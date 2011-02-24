DDC is Now Cineplex Digital Solutions

- Cineplex Entertainment announced this week that effective immediately, Digital Display & Communications Inc., an award-winning implementer of digital signage networks and associated products and services, will now be known as Cineplex Digital Solutions (CDS). Acquired by Cineplex Entertainment in July 2010, CDS is a digital signage company that designs, installs, maintains and operates digital signage networks on numerous software platforms in retail, financial, hospitality and entertainment markets across North America.
- “When we were acquired by Cineplex Entertainment, we knew it was a great opportunity as there is tremendous synergy between the two companies. Our service model networks, combined with Cineplex Digital Media’s advertising model networks, sales force and entertainment content provide significant opportunities for future growth,” said Stuart Kirkpatrick, President, Cineplex Digital Solutions. “We are also very pleased to announce our program expansion with Labatt and the exciting new consulting agreement with the Canucks.”
- CDS has also announced that Labatt Breweries of Canada (Labatt) will add 170 PODS to the Labatt POD network which is an in-store digital signage display program custom designed for the brewer. This network currently features more than 500 PODS across five provinces in Canada. CDS began working with Labatt in 2009 to develop an in-store display to dynamically promote product for independently owned beer and liquor stores in Western Canada, later expanding the program to include convenience stores in Quebec. A close working relationship between CDS and Labatt led to the creation of a “POD” system that features a 32-inch LCD monitor and a media player built into a custom fixture that highlights the product. CDS was responsible for the system’s design, hardware and software procurement, assembly, configuration and project management. CDS provides ongoing support and adds new creative via a wireless network.
- “Cineplex Digital Solutions developed a dynamic digital signage program that led to an immediate increase in sales,” said Tracey Sivak, National Customer Marketing Manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada. “The digital signage program they created allows us to easily change creative when stock runs low or a promotion is ending. This has greatly helped our retailers.”
- Also announced this week is that CDS has been selected by Canucks Sports & Entertainment to develop a comprehensive digital signage strategy for the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. CDS will help the organization design a comprehensive communications strategy, recommend strategic placement of digital signage throughout the Rogers Arena and source hardware and software providers. CDS has also provided design consultancy for the fixtures for Canucks Sports & Entertainment to consider in their integration of the displays into the facility.
- “We selected Cineplex Digital Solutions based on their experience with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto where their unique approach to a digital signage network that involved more than 300 screens, created an extremely positive fan experience,” said Chip Suttles, Director, Technology, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “With their help, I know that we’ll create a compelling network that showcases our numerous events and corporate sponsors in a dynamic and impactful manner.”
- Other CDS clients include Holt Renfrew, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, CIBC, SunTrust Bank, Sears Canada Inc., Rogers Communications and several others. Cineplex Digital Solutions management will be attending the Digital Signage Expo February 22-25 in Las Vegas, NV.
