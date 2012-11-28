Sheffield Institute Turns to Crestron for AV Training

- For graduating students to get a foothold in the AV and systems integration industries, they need to be up to speed on the technologies that are most popularly used in the field. That's why the Sheffield Institute for the Recording Arts (SIRA) teamed with Crestron to co-develop professional development curriculum for the graduating class at the vocational school in Maryland.
- As a Crestron A+ Partner, Sheffield provides instruction and hands-on-training to students aspiring to careers in audio, video, broadcasting, and systems integration. TechWorks is a joint effort by Crestron and Sheffield to guide students on a well-structured path, exploring and learning the skills and techniques needed to thrive in today's highly competitive audio/video industry. TechWorks provides entry level training so that graduates can visit a job site where an installation is in progress, recognize an issue and confidently troubleshoot it. By being immersed in Crestron technology and equipment at the institute, students can become proficient and competent to perform under the pressure of real-world circumstances.
- "The program is designed to introduce our students to the best of the best in AV solutions," said Pat O'Hara, TechWorks Instructor at the Sheffield Institute. "Our students will become comfortable designing and troubleshooting Crestron solutions. When they join an integration company, they will have the foundation to work with Crestron and choose Crestron for upcoming projects. It's a win for everyone involved."
- The four-day course provides students with knowledge of cable management and preventive maintenance of audio/video equipment. Sheffield also recently expanded the curriculum to incorporate additional Crestron solutions, including lighting control.
- Upon successful completion of this program, the graduate is qualified to apply for entry level employment in the fields of Systems Integration and Audio/Video Maintenance for positions, including Cable Installer, Audio Installation Technician, Video Installation Technician, AV Equipment Maintenance Technician.
- "TechWorks brings the Crestron Technical Institute (CTI) curriculum to future industry professionals," said Landon Lovett, Crestron executive director. "Sheffield students will become vested with the knowledge and skill sets of our company and become an extension of Crestron. Graduating students are typically immediately hired by Crestron dealers."
- By the end of the year, more than 20 students will graduate from the Sheffield Institute with certificates in Electronics, AV Technical Support and Installation.
- Crestron Technical Institute provides training through regional and worldwide offices, as well as through online training. CTI enables personalized face-to-face training, solidifies relationships, and opens lines of communication with Crestron technical staff.