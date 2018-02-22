Meyer Marketing Signs with PureLink

- PureLink, announces Meyer Marketing, Inc has been selected as their manufacturer's representative for Florida and the Caribbean. Meyer Marketing, based in Wellington, FL, has been a trusted, independent rep firm in the commercial A/V, broadcast and pro audio markets since 1985.
- The company has a reputation in the industry for outstanding knowledge, applications, customer service and integrity. As a rep for PureLink in FL and the Caribbean they will cover the state of Florida as well as a large list of islands in the Caribbean. These will include the following: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, St. Martin, Curacao, The Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Barts, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Barbados, Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Grenada, Anguilla, Bermuda, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
- “As systems integration started to become more of a focus for our firm, starting just over a decade ago, we've continued to broaden our base in that direction,” stated Garrett Meyer, sales manager at Meyer Marketing. “With the addition of a quality, well established leader in digital connectivity solutions like PureLink, we are looking forward to continued growth and prosperity in that market,” he concluded.
- “The Florida and Caribbean market has enormous potential for utilizing PureLink solutions in a variety of applications,” stated Howard Schilling, PureLink's director of sales. “Meyer Marketing has established itself as an institution in that region, with decades of expertise and a dedicated technical, customer service and sales support staff that is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of every opportunity,” he added. “We are extremely proud to welcome Meyer Marketing into the PureLink family of top quality representative firms.”